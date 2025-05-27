AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:15 p.m. EDT

Shohei Ohtani’s 20th homer of season places him in elite Dodgers company

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became the third player in Dodgers history to reach 20 homers in the team’s first 55 games with a two-run drive during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians. The Japanese star joined Gil Hodges (21 in 1951) and Cody Bellinger (20 in 2019) as Dodgers with at least 20 homers in the first 55 games. It is the 64th time a player in the majors did it in the same span, the firsy since the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso in 2023. Ohtani, who a three-time MVP who leads the major leagues in homers, drove a cutter from Tanner Bibee into the left-field stands for a 4-0 lead.

WNBA says it cannot substantiate claims that racist remarks were made by fans at Sky-Fever game

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA says it cannot substantiate claims that racist fan behavior took place during a game in Indianapolis between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever earlier this month. The league said its investigation included gathering information from fans, team and arena staff, as well as an “audio and video review of the game.” The league said, “we have not substantiated it.”

Despite the ‘constant noise’ surrounding Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph happy to be back in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph says he’s focused on being the best quarterback he can for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and not the club’s pursuit of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Rudolph returned to Pittsburgh on a two-year deal in March. At the moment, he is also the most experienced quarterback on the roster. That would change if Rodgers signs. Rudolph says he’s learned during his career that there’s always noise surrounding a team and that he can only control what he can control.

FedEx Cup finale at East Lake goes to a 72-hole shootout where everyone starts from scratch

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The Tour Championship is getting another overhaul. The PGA Tour has voted to scrap the controversial staggered start for the FedEx Cup finale. Starting this year, the 30 players who qualify for East Lake will all start at even par. The low score on a tougher setup wins the FedEx Cup. There could be a few more tweaks. And still to be determined is the payout. The tour said the distribution would be a little more balanced to account for all 30 players having an equal chance. It also wants to be sure the top player all season is rewarded.

Paige Bueckers gets first win as a pro in return to Connecticut as she scores 21 points

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored a season-best 21 points in her return to Connecticut to earn her first win as a pro in Dallas’ 109-87 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night. It’s been a week of homecomings for Bueckers as the former UConn star played in the state of Connecticut for the first time since helping the Huskies win the school’s 12th national championship nearly two months ago. Six days earlier she played in Minnesota where she grew up. With the victory, Bueckers remained unbeaten at Mohegan Sun Arena, where the Sun plays their home games. She went 15-0 at the arena, including winning four Big East championships while playing for UConn.

French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic is bothered by the weather more than anything in 1st-round win

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has returned to Roland-Garros with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Mackie McDonald in the first round. Tuesday’s victory at Court Philippe-Chatrier on a windy and rainy day comes after last year’s two trips to Paris. Djokovic experienced the lowest of lows — pulling out of the French Open after tearing the meniscus in his right knee — and the highest of highs — winning a long-sought Olympic gold medal for Serbia — in Paris in 2024. Other winners on Day 3 included Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev, but 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev lost to Cam Norrie.

Jack Nicklaus was surprised by Rory McIlroy’s decision to skip the Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Rory McIlroy is not playing the Memorial for only the second time in his PGA Tour career. Tournament host Jack Nicklaus says McIlroy hasn’t called to say why. Nicklaus says he’s a fan of McIlroy and the decision won’t change that. He says he was surprised not to hear from him but understands every player has to make a schedule. McIlroy is a member at Nicklaus’ home course in Florida called The Bear’s Club. They had lunch before the Masters because McIlroy wanted to talk to him about how to win at Augusta National. He won the Masters.

Bills QB Josh Allen shows no signs of jitters with wedding to Hailee Steinfeld coming up fast

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was voluntary practice sessions this week, showing no jitters ahead of his wedding to actor and singer Hailee Steinfeld. The date has not been announced, though it could be as early as this weekend. The NFL’s MVP and Steinfeld were engaged during the Bills bye weekend off in November.

John Haliburton returns to Pacers game after missing 8 straight following run-in with Antetokounmpo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton didn’t get any pregame hugs or handshakes from his father, John, Tuesday night for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. At least not on the court. But the fact that the elder Haliburton was back in the arena — albeit in an upstairs suite instead of a courtside seat — still felt like a win for the two-time All-Star and the Pacers. John Haliburton was forced to watch Indiana’s previous eight postseason games from afar after he ran onto the court and confronted Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo following his son’s last-second shot to eliminate Milwaukee for the second straight year. Now he’s back as the Pacers hold a 2-1 lead over the New York Knicks.

Former MLS MVP Carlos Vela announces retirement after his record-setting career with LAFC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Major League Soccer MVP Carlos Vela has announced his retirement. The 36-year-old Vela spent the previous seven seasons with Los Angeles FC, which signed the Mexican forward as its first designated player in 2017. Vela became the club’s leader in goals, assists and games played in a career highlighted by his MVP season in 2019, during which he set an MLS record with 34 goals. Vela’s contract with LAFC ran out after the 2023 season, and he remained unsigned until last September, when he rejoined the club for the playoff stretch. He wasn’t re-signed for the current season.

