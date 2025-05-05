AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:14 a.m. EDT

NBA Round 2 matchups: Cavs-Pacers, Celtics-Knicks, Warriors-Timberwolves and Thunder-Nuggets

Defending champion Boston vs. title-starved New York. High-scoring Cleveland vs. high-scoring Indiana. The 2023 champion Denver vs. this year’s favorite in Oklahoma City. And Golden State vs. Minnesota, pitting a current face of the NBA in Stephen Curry against an heir apparent in Anthony Edwards. Welcome to Round 2 of the NBA playoffs. It’s already in progress, actually: Indiana went on the road and grabbed Game 1 of its Eastern Conference semifinal series against Cleveland on Sunday. The Boston-New York and Denver-Oklahoma City matchups open on Monday; the Golden State-Minnesota series starts Tuesday.

Can Aaron Judge hit .400? Peak Barry Bonds couldn’t, and that shows how daunting the math is

Ted Williams is the last American Leaguer to hit .400, and there are actually plenty of similarities between him and Aaron Judge. The one major difference is in the strikeout column. That’s why Judge is highly unlikely to repeat Williams’ famous feat. Judge has a .423 batting average through 34 games. His OPS of 1.287 is actually the same number Williams finished with when he hit .406 in 1941. Williams averaged a homer every 12.32 at-bats that year. Judge is hitting one every 11.82 so far this season. But Williams struck out only 27 times in all of 1941. Judge has already done so 31 times.

The Commanders are hosting the 2027 NFL draft in Washington, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 2027 NFL draft is heading to the nation’s capital, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because President Trump is set to make the announcement on Monday at the White House. Washington hosting the draft two years from now is the latest off-field victory for the Commanders, a week since they reached an agreement with the D.C. government to build a stadium on the old RFK site. That is still pending council approval.

Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield lead Warriors past Rockets 103-89 in Game 7

HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, Buddy Hield made nine 3-pointers and scored 33 points, and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference semifinals with a 103-89 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 7. The Warriors will face the Timberwolves Tuesday night in Minnesota. Hield had a scorching first half with six 3-pointers and 22 points to carry the Warriors to a 12-point lead, with Curry scoring just three points before the break. Then Curry took over in the closing minutes and performed his signature “night night” gesture as the Warriors put the Rockets away.

Tyrese Haliburton ignites closing run for Pacers, who stun Cavs 121-112 in Game 1 of East semis

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton made a go-ahead 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter that sparked a decisive burst for the Indiana Pacers, who stunned the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 121-112 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Haliburton finished with 22 points and 13 assists, and he also made key plays on the defensive end, blocking a 3-point attempt by Max Strus with 2:12 left and converting it into a layup for a 10-point lead. Andrew Nembhard added 23 points and made five 3-pointers for the Pacers, who finished 19 of 36 beyond the arc. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 33 points.

Lowry scores late in 2OT to rally Jets to 4-3 win over Blues in Game 7 to advance to 2nd round

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Adam Lowry scored on a tipped shot 16:10 into the second overtime and the Winnipeg Jets rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 to advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs. Cole Perfetti had two goals, Vladislav Namestnikov also scored, and Kyle Connor and Neal Pionk each had three assists for Winnipeg, which scored twice in the final two minutes of regulation to tie the score. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 26 saves. Jordan Kyrou, Mathieu Joseph and Radek Faksa scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington had 43 saves. The Jets will next face the Dallas Stars starting Wednesday at home in the teams’ first postseason meeting.

Oscar Piastri wins at Miami for 3rd straight F1 victory, 4th win of season for championship leader

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Oscar Piastri maintained his advantage in the Formula 1 championship fight by winning the Miami Grand Prix for his fourth win through six races this season. Piastri has now won three consecutive F1 races for McLaren Racing, where he and teammate Lando Norris are trying to dethrone four-time defending champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Piastri is the first McLaren driver to win three consecutive F1 races in 28 years. Mika Hakkinen did it with a win in the 1997 season finale and then victories in the first two races of 1998. Norris was second as McLaren went 1-2.

Golden State’s Green vows to team to lead with poise in Game 7 and delivers in win over Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Golden State’s Draymond Green spent the last two days embarrassed after losing his poise early in a Game 6 loss to the Houston Rockets. He told the team in a meeting before Game 7 that he’d set a much better tone on Sunday night. And did just that, keeping his cool to help the Warriors advance to the Western Conference semifinals with a 103-89 win.

Caitlin Clark returns to Iowa in Fever’s preseason game against Brazil despite leg injury

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark made the shot everyone came to see. Clark stopped late in the third quarter of Sunday’s WNBA preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Brazilian national team and launched a 3-pointer near the “22” logo on Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena court. It was the spot where she hit the shot in her senior season in 2024 that made her the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball. Clark, starting her second season with the Fever, scored 16 points in Indiana’s 108-44 win.

Plans are unclear for Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and others with the Preakness 2 weeks away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sovereignty’s Kentucky Derby victory in the muck at Churchill Downs sparked curiosity over whether the colt can build on his signature win over a possibly drier, faster surface on the Triple Crown trail. The question now is whether that test will come sooner or later. Trainer Bill Mott initially seemed inclined to bypass the Preakness on May 17 in Baltimore for the Belmont next month but will decide this week. Trainers for other Derby horses face similar decisions after a muddy race that was new for many competitors.

