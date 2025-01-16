AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:10 a.m. EST

How about that?! Danielle Collins has a back-and-forth with a booing Australian Open crowd

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Danielle Collins has gotten into a back-and-forth with a booing crowd at the Australian Open after eliminating a local player. Collins blew kisses to the spectators and repeated the phrase, “How about that?!” The 10th-seeded Collins is an American who was the runner-up to Australia’s Ash Barty in the 2022 final at Melbourne Park. On Thursday she beat Destanee Aiava of Australia 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 across nearly 2 1/2 hours in the second round. That’s when the fun began.

Lindsey Vonn gets up intact after fall toward end of downhill training run in Cortina

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn has fallen toward the end of a World Cup downhill training run in Italy and appeared slightly banged up. Vonn got back up and skied to the finish area on the Olympia delle Tofane course but then went inside a medical tent for treatment on Thursday. Her team says she did not break any bones. The 40-year-old Vonn recently returned to ski racing after nearly six years in retirement. She has a titanium knee replacement. Last Sunday, she finished fourth in a super-G in St. Anton, Austria.

NFL’s wild-card round averages 28.3 million viewers, a 9.3% decline from last year

Viewer audiences for the first weekend of the NFL playoffs were down 9.3% from last year, a bigger decline than what the league experienced during the regular season. According to the league and Nielsen, the six wild-card round games averaged 28.3 million viewers on television and digital platforms, compared to 31.2 million last year. The two Saturday games held steady while the Sunday and Monday matchups saw declines.

Iga Swiatek moves into a 3rd-round match against Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Iga Swiatek rushed through her first set in 26 minutes and completed her 6-0, 6-2 second-round win over Rebecca Sramkova in an hour at the Australian Open. The five-time Grand Slam champion makes a habit of advancing quickly through the early rounds at the majors. She’s won almost 12% of her sets in Grand Slams by 6-0, according to the tournament broadcaster. When No. 49-ranked Sramkova ended a seven-game losing run by holding serve, she raised her arm to acknowledge the applause from the Rod Laver Arena crowd. Second-seeded Swiatek next faces 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, who held off Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-5.

Why the Australian Open is streaming live tennis with gaming-style player avatars

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open is getting in on the newest trend in the sports world by re-creating tennis matches in video-game form. The year’s first Grand Slam tournament runs through Jan. 26 and is streaming real-time animated feeds on its YouTube channel that mimic what’s happening in the three main stadiums. Players are represented by characters that look like something out of a Wii game. They might not exactly be perfect portrayals of Coco Gauff or Novak Djokovic but the graphics do try to show the correct outfit colors or hats and bandanas the athletes are wearing and reflect what is happening in the matches, with about a one-point delay.

Tennis player Taylor Fritz is donating Australian Open prize money to LA wildfire relief funds

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American tennis player Taylor Fritz is donating the prize money he earned for his first-round victory at the Australian Open — about $82,000 — to relief funds to help people affected by the wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area. Fritz was born in Rancho Santa Fe, California, and still is based in the state. He moved into the third round at Melbourne Park with a straight-set victory Thursday. Authorities have not determined a cause for the major blazes in what is on track to become the nation’s costliest fire disaster, with at least 25 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed. Several athletes with connections to the LA area have been competing at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament.

March Madness will pay women’s teams under a new structure approved by the NCAA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Women’s basketball teams finally will be paid for playing games in the NCAA Tournament each March just like the men have for years under a plan approved Wednesday at the NCAA convention. The vote by NCAA membership was the final step toward a pay structure for women playing in March Madness after the Division I Board of Governors voted unanimously for the proposal in August. Now, so-called performance units that represent revenue will be given to women’s teams playing in the tournament. A team that reaches the Final Four could bring its conference roughly $1.26 million over the next three years. The lack of a performance units program for the women’s tournament has been a point of sharp criticism.

Pro Picks: Chiefs, Bills, Lions and Eagles will advance to the conference championships

The road to the NFL’s final four features seven of the eight division winners. Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs open the divisional round weekend against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon. Rookie sensation Jayden Daniels leads the Washington Commanders against the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions in a prime-time matchup. Daniels helped the Commanders upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild-card game. Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams, who are coming off a short week following a Monday night win, in the early game Sunday. Then it’s Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to cap the weekend.

Veterans Hopkins, Brown provide big boost to Chiefs wide receiver group

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Xavier Worthy credits his late-season surge to working with DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown, a pair of veteran wide receivers who took the first-round pick under their wing. Now, with those three on the field, what had once been the Kansas City Chiefs’ Achilles’ heel has become perhaps their best position group as they prepare to play Houston in the divisional round on Saturday. Worthy gives the Chiefs a speedy, downfield threat while Hopkins has the sure hands and big range. Brown provides a valuable target all over the field, and a bonus given he had shoulder surgery that could easily have ended his season.

Urban Meyer joins Nick Saban in College Football HOF’s Class of 2025; Vick, Strahan also elected

Urban Meyer will join Nick Saban in the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class. The National Football Foundation announced Saban’s selection last week and the rest of the 18-player, four-coach class on Wednesday. Michael Vick and Michael Strahan are among the former players who will be inducted. Saban retired last year as the NCAA’s active leader in wins with 292 and seven national championships. Meyer led Florida to national titles in 2006 and 2008 and Ohio State in 2014. The 2025 class will be inducted Dec. 9 during an awards dinner in Las Vegas. The Hall of Fame is in Atlanta.

