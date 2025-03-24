AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:10 a.m. EDT

Power conferences fill this year’s Sweet 16 for the first time ever

Years of bracket chaos have given way to the year of the power conference. Cinderella is staying home this time. The Sweet 16, a popular destination for bracket-busting mid-majors, will be made up entirely of teams from power conferences, a first since the bracket expanded to 64 teams in 1985. Not a Saint Peter’s or Loyola Chicago in the bunch. Not even a Butler or Gonzaga. The top four seeds went a combined 16-0 in the first round for the sixth time ever. Two No. 12 seeds got through to the second round and one 11. They all lost, leaving No. 10 Arkansas as the lowest seed left.

Iowa hires McCollum, who swept Missouri Valley titles and won NCAA game in his one season at Drake

Ben McCollum, who led Drake’s dominating run through the Missouri Valley Conference and a win in the NCAA Tournament in his only season with the Bulldogs, is the new head coach at Iowa. A Iowa spokesman confirmed McCollum’s hiring 10 days after athletic director Beth Goetz fired Fran McCaffery and two days after McCollum wrapped up a 31-4 season with a second-round loss to Texas Tech. McCollum takes over for McCaffery, who was fired after the Hawkeyes went 17-16 and had their lowest Big Ten regular-season finish in seven years.

Derik Queen’s buzzer-beating fadeaway gives Maryland a 72-71 March Madness win over Colorado State

SEATTLE (AP) — Derik Queen banked in a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer, and Maryland advanced to the Sweet 16 in a thriller, beating Colorado State 72-71 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Jalen Lake drilled a rainbow 3-pointer over Queen with 6 seconds left for No. 12 seed Colorado State, which was seeking to become the lowest-seeded team to advance to a regional semifinal in this edition of March Madness. The Terrapins advanced to face the West Region’s No. 1 seed, Florida, in San Francisco. Queen led fourth-seeded Maryland with 17 points, Rodney Rice scored 16 and Julian Reese had 15 as each of Maryland’s starters known as the “Crab Five” scored in double figures.

With March Madness underway, it’s game time for newly opened women’s-sports bars across the US

PHOENIX (AP) — Several new bars dedicated to women’s sports have made the mad dash to open in time to capitalize on March Madness, now in full swing. From Phoenix to Austin, there will be more than a dozen overall across the country before the year is over. The femme-focused bar scene has made huge strides from three years ago when The Sports Bra in Oregon was the only one. It comes during an exciting first year where women’s teams will finally be paid for playing in the NCAA Tournament. Many credit athletes like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese for raising the profile of women’s college hoops.

Anger, frustration, sadness and pride: Dan Hurley full of emotion after UConn’s three-peat bid ends

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dan Hurley’s emotions ran the gamut following his team’s 77-75 loss to Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, which ended UConn’s bid for a third straight national championship. There was anger over the officiating, frustration over his team’s self-inflicted mistakes, tears about the end of his seniors’ college careers and pride in what UConn accomplished over the past three years. Hurley knew it was coming to an end at some point, with his team as a No. 8 seed after an up-and-down season. But that didn’t make it any easier when the time arrived.

Florida ends UConn’s bid for third straight national title with 77-75 March Madness win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. and Florida ended UConn’s pursuit of a third straight national championship, with Clayton burying two key 3-pointers in the final three minutes of a scintillating 77-75 victory for the top-seeded Gators in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Clayton, a first-team All-America guard, finished with 23 points. Florida, one of the favorites for this year’s title, survived a strong challenge from coach Dan Hurley’s Huskies, who came in with modest expectations as a No. 8 seed but led for most of the second half. Florida advances to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 and will play Colorado State or Maryland.

Tiger Woods confirms his relationship with Vanessa Trump in a social media post

Tiger Woods has confirmed his relationship with the former daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump. Woods posted two images of he and Vanessa Trump on social media. In one of them, she is cuddling with him on a hammock. He wrote that “love is in the air.” And then he asked his 6.4 million followers on X for privacy. Woods and Vanessa Trump had been seen together in San Diego last month during the Genesis Invitational. Her daughter Kai and Woods’ two children attend the Benjamin School. Woods also went public with photos when he announced in 2013 he was dating skier Lindsey Vonn.

If baseball wants its pitchers focused on durability, the rules of the game might have to change

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bold decisions to change Major League Baseball’s longstanding rules quickened the pace of games and revived the popularity of stealing bases over the last few years. A similarly creative move may be needed to help starting pitching regain the relevance it enjoyed as recently as a decade ago. Thirty-four pitchers worked as many as 200 innings and all 30 major league teams got over 900 innings from their starters in 2014. Only four pitchers threw 200 innings last season and just four teams got as many as 900 innings from their starters.

Sasaki, Crews and Domínguez are among baseball’s most intriguing rookies for the 2025 season

CHICAGO (AP) — Baseball’s next big star could be part of this year’s rookie class in the major leagues. Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki is coming over from Japan after signing a minor league contract in January that included a $6.5 million signing bonus. Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez is looking for a breakout performance after being hampered by injuries. Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews can do it all, batting .270 with 13 homers, 68 RBIs and 25 steals in 100 games in the minors last year. Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe and Cubs infielder Matt Shaw are two more rookies to watch going into this season.

Texas fires coach Rodney Terry after Longhorns make another quick exit from NCAA Tournament

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas fired basketball coach Rodney Terry after a disappointing first season in the Southeastern Conference and another quick exit from the NCAA Tournament. The move comes two years after Terry led Texas to the Elite Eight in the 2022-2023 season. He was an assistant under former coach Chris Beard and took over the program as interim coach when Beard was fired. But he could not duplicate that season’s success. Texas struggled in its first year in the SEC despite having Tre Johnson, who led the league in scoring as a freshman.

