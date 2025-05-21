AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:08 a.m. EDT

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder beat the rested Timberwolves 114-88 in Game 1 of West finals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 of his 31 points in the second half, and the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-88 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Gilgeous-Alexander, an MVP finalist, had nine assists. He made 8 of 14 field goals after halftime. Julius Randle scored 28 points for Minnesota, but just eight in the second half. Anthony Edwards, who had been averaging 26.5 points per game in the playoffs, was held to 18 points on 5-of-13 shooting. Oklahoma City was just two days removed from eliminating Denver in Game 7 of the conference semifinals. Minnesota hadn’t played in a week.

Panthers look every bit like reigning Stanley Cup champs in routing Hurricanes to open Eastern final

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Florida Panthers showed their championship mettle from last year’s run to the Stanley Cup by taking control early in their 5-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes to open the Eastern Conference final Tuesday night. Florida scored two tone-setting goals in the first period and never trailed. They also got goals from five different players. That came roughly 48 hours after they had to win a Game 7 on the road to advance here. They beat a Hurricanes team that had won all five of their home games in the playoffs so far.

Knicks and Pacers set for Round 9 in their playoff rivalry, with the winner going to the NBA Finals

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — When Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton glared at each other in a WWE wrestling ring last summer, it seemed like a fitting next step in the rivalry between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks that’s already featured headbutts and chokes. The teams go at it again starting Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Knicks’ first trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 25 years, with the winner of their ninth playoff matchup headed to the NBA Finals. The Knicks and Pacers met six times in an eight-year span starting in 1993, then again last year when Indiana won Game 7 at Madison Square Garden in the second round.

NBA to announce MVP award winner, with Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic and Antetokounmpo the finalists

It’s time: The NBA will unveil this season’s Most Valuable Player on Wednesday night. The winner will be Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver’s Nikola Jokic or Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. It’ll be the seventh consecutive time that a player born outside of the U.S. has won the award. Antetokounmpo, of Greek and Nigerian descent, won in 2019 and 2020. Jokic, a Serbian, won in 2021, 2022 and 2024. And Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, who was born in Cameroon but since became a U.S. citizen, won the award in 2023.

Man United and Tottenham looking to salvage dismal season in all-English Europa League final

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Manchester United and Tottenham will meet in an all-English final in the Europa League later with both clubs hoping to end a dismal season on a high note. The trophy will offer some relief for the winner while the loser is likely to face a fresh wave of criticism. United is unbeaten in the Europa League this season but is down in 16th place in the Premier League, one spot ahead of Tottenham. The London club was beaten in the 2019 Champions League final by Liverpool.

NFL owners unanimously approve player participation in Olympic flag football for 2028

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — NFL owners unanimously approved player participation in flag football for the 2028 Olympics at their spring meetings on Tuesday. The vote authorized the league to negotiate safety provisions and scheduling logistics with the NFL Players Association and relevant international and national team governing bodies before it becomes reality during the Summer Games in Los Angeles. No more than one player per NFL club would be permitted. Olympic rosters will be selected by the national committees for each country.

A man is charged with providing alcohol to 20-year-old who fell from PNC Park outfield wall in April

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has been charged with providing alcohol to the 20-year-old who fell from the outfield stands at a Pittsburgh Pirates game on April 30. Court documents show Ethan Kirkwood was arrested Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 23. Kavan Markwood suffered serious injuries after falling from the top of a 21-foot-high wall onto the warning track at PNC Park during a game between the Pirates and the Chicago Cubs. Markwood was admitted to the trauma center at Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition, but has made substantial progress since the fall.

Zakai Zeigler, SEC’s 2-time defensive player of year, suing NCAA to play 5th season in 5 years

Two-time Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year Zakai Zeigler is suing the NCAA over rules limiting him to four seasons in a five-year window. The lawsuit argues that rule is an unlawful restraint of trade under both federal and Tennessee laws. Zeigler played four seasons at Tennessee before graduating in May. He helped the Vols to consecutive Elite Eight berths. A statement from his attorneys says Zeigler has asked for an injunction allowing him to start preparing for next season. The lawsuit estimates that Zeigler could earn up to $4 million by playing a fifth season.

NBA playoff guide: Who plays when, how to watch, what the odds are

For the first time in 25 years, there’s going to be an Eastern Conference finals game at Madison Square Garden. The NBA conference finals continue Wednesday night when New York plays host to Indiana in Game 1 of the East title series. The Knicks have now made the conference finals four times since 1994; all four times, the Pacers have been the opponent. The Knicks won those matchups in 1994 and 1999, and the Pacers won in 2000. Game 2 of the Western Conference finals is Thursday at Oklahoma City, after the Thunder rolled past Minnesota in that series opener.

Judge homers late and Yankees beat Rangers 5-2 behind Warren and Rice

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer, rookie Will Warren struck out a career-high 10 and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 5-2. Ben Rice also went deep for the Yankees in the opener of a three-game series between the past two American League champions. Anthony Volpe blooped an RBI double after Rice drove in the first two runs. New York has won nine of 12 to move a season-best nine games over .500. Texas manager Bruce Bochy was ejected by plate umpire Carlos Torres with Judge batting in the sixth inning, and the Rangers lost for the third time in four games following a six-game winning streak. Jonah Heim’s two-run homer off Ian Hamilton with two outs in the ninth prevented a shutout.

