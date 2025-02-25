AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:04 a.m. EST

Injured Embiid sits out 38th game for 76ers. What does the future hold for the 2-time scoring champ?

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was ruled out of Monday’s game against Chicago with an injured left knee. Embiid underwent testing on Monday and more exams were scheduled for this week. The oft-injured Embiid missed his 38th game of the season for the sagging Sixers, and all options from rest to surgery to playing through pain remain on the table, depending on the results of the testing and imaging. Coach Nick Nurse declined to say that Embiid has played his last game of the season.

Luka Doncic’s new Lakers teammates say he’s ready to face the Mavericks 3 weeks after the trade

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Just over three weeks after the trade that stunned the sports world, Luka Doncic and his Los Angeles Lakers will host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Doncic’s new teammates and coaches all believe he’ll be ready and eager for this quick showdown with the team that abruptly shipped him out of the city where he earned five All-NBA selections, where he led last season’s team to the NBA finals, and where he expected to spend the rest of his career. Doncic declined to speak to reporters Monday after the Lakers’ practice.

The 2-point shot is less and less utilized in the NBA. The debate about whether that’s good rages on

The NBA is on the cusp of accomplishing something that it hasn’t seen before. The jury’s still out on whether it’s a good thing. With about seven weeks left in the season, 2-point shots are accounting for 49% of scoring. And if that stat holds up this will be the first season in which 2-pointers make up less than half of the league’s point production. The current breakdown: a record-low 49% of scoring comes from 2-pointers, a record-high 36% comes from 3-pointers, and a near-record-low 15% comes from the foul line.

An unidentified team has proposed banning the tush push used so successfully by the Eagles

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One NFL team is proposing an end to the tush push play the Philadelphia Eagles have used so successfully at the goal line and in short-yardage situations, including during their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. According to NFL Network and the Washington Post, league executive Troy Vincent said Monday that a team submitted a proposal to ban the play. Vincent didn’t identify the team. The tush push is a modified quarterback sneak where two teammates behind Jalen Hurts push him forward to help him try to gain the yardage necessary for a first down or touchdown.

5 former players are running baseball operations in the majors. More could be on the way

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — There are five former major leaguers serving as the top baseball executive for a big league franchise at the moment, forming one of MLB’s most exclusive clubs. Jerry Dipoto is the president of baseball operations for the Mariners. Like Dipoto, Chris Young of the Rangers was promoted from general manager to president of baseball operations. Craig Breslow with the Red Sox, Chris Getz with the White Sox and Buster Posey with the Giants round out the list. And more may be on the way. Today’s major leaguers are increasingly savvy when it comes to the business side of the game, and they have firsthand experience with the data used by front offices as part of their decision-making.

Commanders give Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade, AP source says

The Washington Commanders have given two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade, a person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press. Allen is going into the final season of a four-year, $72 million extension signed in 2021. There is no guaranteed money owed to the 30-year-old veteran, making him a candidate to be released this spring if an extension is not in place to reduce Allen’s 2025 salary cap hit. The organization’s second-longest-tenured player dating to being a 2017 first-round pick out of Alabama, Allen missed half of last season after tearing a pectoral muscle but returned for Washington’s final four games.

NFL scouting combine features plenty of debate over top players at multiple positions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The hopes of many NFL teams will start taking shape this week as the league’s annual scouting combine begins in Indianapolis. As usual, there’s plenty to debate. There doesn’t appear to be a clear-cut No. 1 overall pick or a top quarterback yet. Scouts are still trying to determine whether Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter would be more productive as a shutdown cornerback, a playmaking receiver or both. And with 329 players arriving starting Tuesday, teams will be looking to get answers to some of their biggest questions.

Ludvig Aberg a famous winner and Brian Campbell an unknown. Both are important to the PGA Tour

Ludvig Aberg and Brian Campbell don’t have much in common except winning on the PGA Tour. Aberg is so good he was top 10 in the world just nine months after leaving college. He won a signature event at Torrey Pines against a short but stacked field. Campbell was winless in a decade when he won the Mexico Open in a playoff. Golf needs both those winners. Even as the PGA Tour emphasizes stars in the limited-field signature events, Campbell is a reminder that it’s still possible on any given week. Now he’s in two majors and five signature events.

Cadillac F1 to be managed by global group TWG Motorsports. Dan Towriss named CEO of racing portfolio

The group that owns Cadillac Formula 1 officially launched TWG Motorsports on Tuesday as the division responsible for its rapidly growing motorsports portfolio. Dan Towriss was named CEO of TWG Motorsports. Towriss will also retain his role as CEO of Group 1001 Insurance, a U.S. financial services firm with more than $66 billion in assets under management. TWG Motorsports is the controlling owner of Cadillac F1, IndyCar team Andretti Global, NASCAR team Spire Motorsports, IMSA sports car GTP program Wayne Taylor Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United from Australia’s Supercars Championship.

Paul George on woeful 76ers after 8th straight loss: ‘Showing no signs of a team that will compete’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 76ers are a team in trouble. They trailed by 50 points in the fourth quarter in a loss to the Chicago Bulls. The 76ers have lost eight straight games and 10 of 11 overall and are outside of even a play-in tournament berth. Joel Embiid remains sidelined with an injured left knee. Embiid has played in just 19 of 57 games for the Sixers, who fell to 20-37 an have only a faint shot at earning a berth in the NBA play-in tournament. Embiid has averaged 23.8 points and scored only 29 points combined in his last two games.

