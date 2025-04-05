AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:02 a.m. EDT

Alex Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky are tied at 894 goals. Ovechkin can break the record Sunday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has matched Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record by getting to 894. He gets a chance to break it Sunday at the New York Islanders. Ovechkin took in the moment of scoring twice at home in a Washington Capitals win and seemed to soak in the chance to celebrate tying one of hockey’s most hallowed records. But then in an instant, when asked about when he might want to break it, Ovechkin went back to his standard response from the past several weeks and months chasing down the mark. Gretzky smiled at the fact he still gets a share of it for a little while longer.

The Final Four again has multiple 5th-year starters. This time, it’s a farewell to an uncommon era

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The final Final Four marks an end to the era of players sticking around college longer with an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That fifth year largely cycled out of the sport this season. But the Final Four has all four of its teams featuring at least one fifth-year player as a starter. Former Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin is with Florida at the Final Four. He says he’s appreciative of this extra year after playing his first college season during the pandemic.

Those mismatched 3-point arcs from March Madness last year? The Sports Bra made that court its bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The nation’s first women’s sports bar is flipping the script on one of the blunders from last year’s NCAA Tournament. The Sports Bra acquired the court with the mismatched 3-point lines that caused a stir during the women’s tournament games played in Portland, Oregon, in 2024, and installed it as a new bar top. The way Sports Bra founder Jenny Nguyen sees it, the court brought more attention to the women’s tournament and that attention highlighted how the women’s side can no longer be an afterthought. She says that’s ultimately a good thing.

MASTERS ’25: Augusta’s 3rd hole so cleverly designed it doesn’t get tweaked

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — By the yardage alone, the third hole at Augusta National would seem to be a reachable par 4. It’s only 350 yards. It was like that 91 years ago when the Masters began. But it has continued to confound players even with advancements in technology. Maybe that’s why Alister MacKenzie thinks it was his best design at Augusta National. Players now hit driver the majority of the time. That doesn’t make it any easier with a green that sits on a plateau and slopes severely to the left. Scottie Scheffler has managed to birdie it in his two Masters wins.

At Final Four, Houston slowing Duke’s Cooper Flagg could come down to a stopper named Joseph Tugler

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Pretty much every basketball fan has heard of Duke’s Cooper Flagg. Nowhere near as many have heard of Houston’s Joseph Tugler. If the Cougars are going to spring an upset over the Blue Devils in the all-1-seed Final Four on Saturday, it will almost surely be because one of the country’s best defenders, Tugler, figured a way to hold down the country’s best overall player, Flagg. Duke is a 5 1/2-point favorite over Houston, which boasts the nation’s best defense. The winner will play either Florida or Auburn for the national title on Monday.

South Carolina returns to the NCAA title game and gets a rematch of 2022 against Bueckers and UConn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The journey has been more challenging than usual, but Dawn Staley and defending national champion South Carolina are still getting the job done. The Gamecocks (35-3) overwhelmed Southeastern Conference rival Texas 74-57 on Friday night in the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament, advancing to the title game Sunday against UConn (36-3), an 85-51 winner over No. 1 overall seed UCLA. Coach Geno Auriemma’s Huskies traveled to Columbia, South Carolina, in the regular season and dominated the Gamecocks, winning 87-58 on Feb. 16. This is the seventh time The Associated Press preseason Nos. 1 and 2 teams will play in the women’s NCAA championship game. South Carolina beat UConn in the 2022 title game after the teams began that season ranked 1-2.

Strong, Fudd help UConn blow out UCLA 85-51 in Final Four as Bueckers moves 1 win from elusive title

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd didn’t even need much help from superstar Paige Bueckers to propel UConn into the national title game, leading the Huskies to a remarkably easy 85-51 victory over UCLA in the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Strong finished with 22 points and Fudd scored all of her 19 points in the first half for the second-seeded Huskies, who are one win away from their 12th national championship and first since the team won four straight from 2013-16 led by former great Breanna Stewart. UConn will face defending champion South Carolina on Sunday for the title.

Defending national champion South Carolina returns to title game with 74-57 rout of Texas

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Defending national champion South Carolina left no doubt it would return to the title game, getting 14 points from Te-Hina Paopao and overwhelming Texas 74-57 in the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks are a win away from becoming the first team to secure consecutive titles since UConn won four straight from 2013-16. Now the teams will meet for the championship after UConn routed UCLA later Friday night. Freshman Joyce Edwards added 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for South Carolina, which used its experience and poise to weather an early deficit and took control with its depth at both ends of the floor.

Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record with his 894th goal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has tied Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goals record by scoring the 894th of his career. Ovechkin scored his second goal of the Washington Capitals’ 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks with 13:46 left in the third period. Earlier in the night, he got his 893rd to move one away from tying and two from breaking Gretzky’s mark that long seemed unapproachable. The 39-year-old Russian superstar is now one away from breaking it with six left to play this season.

Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg named the AP men’s college basketball player of the year

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Duke star Cooper Flagg is The Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the year. Flagg is just the fourth freshman to win the award. He joins Duke’s Zion Williamson, Kentucky’s Anthony Davis and Texas star Kevin Durant. He is also the eighth Duke player to win the award, the most of any school. Flagg received 41 of 61 votes from AP Top 25 poll voters to beat Auburn’s Johni Broome. They were the only two players to receive votes. Both have their teams in the Final Four this weekend.

