AP Source: Florida assistant Kevin Hovde is new head men’s basketball coach at Columbia

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia has hired Florida assistant Kevin Hovde as its head coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. Hovde was on the staff at Columbia for five seasons, two alongside current Florida coach Todd Golden. He joined the program as the director of basketball operations in 2011 and was promoted to assistant coach the following season. In 2015-16, his final season at Columbia, the Lions went 25-10 and won the CollegeInsider.com Tournament. After his time at Columbia, Hovde went to San Francisco, Richmond and then Florida.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.