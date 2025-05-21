AP PHOTOS: Tottenham bests Manchester United to win the Europa League

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Tottenham ended its 17-year trophy drought by beating Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao, Spain. Brennan Johnson scored the game’s only goal, on the stroke of halftime.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.