AP PHOTOS: Tottenham bests Manchester United to win the Europa League

By BERNAT ARMANGUÉ, JOSÉ BRETÓN, MANU FERNÁNDEZ and MIGUEL OSÉS The Associated Press
Tottenham's Brennan Johnson, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton]

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Tottenham ended its 17-year trophy drought by beating Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao, Spain. Brennan Johnson scored the game’s only goal, on the stroke of halftime.

