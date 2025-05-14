AP Photos: The 150th Preakness is the last at old Pimlico before demolition

BALTIMORE (AP) — The wrecking ball is just about hovering over Pimlico Race Course, with a complete knockdown and rebuild of the grandstand and other facilities coming. But first comes the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes.

Without Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty in the field, the event this year is about the history of the middle jewel of the Triple Crown and the last at the Pimlico track that has been around since 1870.

