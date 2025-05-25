AP PHOTOS: Stuttgart celebrates winning the German Cup against underdog Arminia Bielefeld

By The Associated Press
VfB Stuttgart players celebrate after winning the trophy in the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, final match between Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors

