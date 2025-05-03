AP PHOTOS: Sovereignty wins the 151st Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sovereignty out-dueled 3-1 favorite Journalism down the stretch to win the 151st Kentucky Derby in the slop on Saturday.

Rain made for a soggy day, with the Churchill Downs dirt strip listed as sloppy and horse racing fans protecting their fancy hats and clothing with clear plastic ponchos.

