AP PHOTOS: Scheffler pulls away to win PGA Championship for third major title

By The Associated Press
Scottie Scheffler holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt York]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. has won the PGA Championship for his third major title.

Scheffler won by five shots at the competition in Charlotte, North Carolina, that was a nail-biter until the final hour.

Jon Rahm of Spain made a furious charge and tied Scheffler for the lead on the back nine. But then golf’s No. 1 player was mistake-free and left the blunders to everyone else.

Scheffler shot a 71 and picked up the Wanamaker Trophy. The win puts him halfway home to the career Grand Slam and leaves no doubt about his status in the game.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by Associated Press photo editors.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.