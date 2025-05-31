AP PHOTOS: PSG thrashes Inter Milan 5-0 to win Champions League

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
PSG's Desire Doue celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

MUNICH (AP) — European club soccer’s grandest prize has a new home after Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in Saturday’s final in Munich.

At long last the club that was transformed by Qatari billions and bought and sold a succession of the world’s greatest players in an extravagant bid to get to the top has its hands on the big one.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.