AP PHOTOS: PSG thrashes Inter Milan 5-0 to win Champions League

MUNICH (AP) — European club soccer’s grandest prize has a new home after Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in Saturday’s final in Munich.

At long last the club that was transformed by Qatari billions and bought and sold a succession of the world’s greatest players in an extravagant bid to get to the top has its hands on the big one.

PSG's head coach Luis Enrique lifts the trophy after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexandra Beier) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alexandra Beier

