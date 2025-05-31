AP PHOTOS: PSG leads 2-0 against Inter Milan at halftime in the Champions League final

PSG's Desire Doue celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

MUNICH (AP) — First-half goals from Achraf Hakimi and Désiré Doué gave Paris Saint-Germain a 2-0 halftime lead against Inter Milan in Saturday’s Champions League final.

