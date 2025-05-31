AP PHOTOS: PSG leads 2-0 against Inter Milan at halftime in the Champions League final
MUNICH (AP) — First-half goals from Achraf Hakimi and Désiré Doué gave Paris Saint-Germain a 2-0 halftime lead against Inter Milan in Saturday’s Champions League final.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.