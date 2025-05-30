AP PHOTOS: Players and fans prepare for the Champions League final

Fans and players are getting ready for the Champions League final in Munich on Saturday.

European men’s club showpiece pits French champion Paris Saint-Germain against Italian runner-up Inter Milan. PSG is striving for its first European Cup title and Inter its fourth.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

