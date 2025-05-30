AP PHOTOS: Players and fans prepare for the Champions League final

By LUCA BRUNO, MARTIN MEISSNER and MATTHIAS SCHRADER The Associated Press
An Inter fan, wearing an effigy of Lautaro Martinez on her head reacts ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich, Germany, Friday, May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Markus Schreiber]

Fans and players are getting ready for the Champions League final in Munich on Saturday.

European men’s club showpiece pits French champion Paris Saint-Germain against Italian runner-up Inter Milan. PSG is striving for its first European Cup title and Inter its fourth.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

