AP PHOTOS: Liverpool clinch Premier League title

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Liverpool's Luis Diaz, left, celebrates with Liverpool's Andrew Robertson after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

Liverpool has been crowned Premier League champion after a 5-1 win against Tottenham. The Merseyside club’s record-equaling 20th English league title matched the achievement of its great rival Manchester United. Liverpool fans partied inside and outside its famous Anfield Stadium as coach Arne Slot sealed a remarkable first year in charge of the club.

