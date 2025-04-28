AP PHOTOS: Liverpool clinch Premier League title

Liverpool has been crowned Premier League champion after a 5-1 win against Tottenham. The Merseyside club’s record-equaling 20th English league title matched the achievement of its great rival Manchester United. Liverpool fans partied inside and outside its famous Anfield Stadium as coach Arne Slot sealed a remarkable first year in charge of the club.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

