AP PHOTOS: Inter Milan reaches Champions League final in extra-time win over Barcelona

By LUCA BRUNO and ANTONIO CALANNI The Associated Press
Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi, center, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Barcelona at San Siro stadium in Milan , Italy, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]

MILAN, Italy (AP) — Inter Milan beat Barcelona 4-3 after extra time in another rollercoaster encounter Tuesday to reach a second Champions League final in three years.

