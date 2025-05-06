AP PHOTOS: Inter Milan reaches Champions League final in extra-time win over Barcelona

MILAN, Italy (AP) — Inter Milan beat Barcelona 4-3 after extra time in another rollercoaster encounter Tuesday to reach a second Champions League final in three years.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.