AP PHOTOS: Indian Premier League cricket reaches the final

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Rajasthan Royals' Kwena Maphaka bowls during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manish Swarup]

The 10-week, 73-game Indian Premier League has come to an end. The world’s biggest Twenty20 cricket franchise tournament will have a first-time champion on Tuesday from the final between the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who finished the round-robin first and second.

The final is at Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue with capacity for 132,000 people. It is sold out.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

