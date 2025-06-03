AP PHOTOS: Indian Premier League cricket reaches the final

The 10-week, 73-game Indian Premier League has come to an end. The world’s biggest Twenty20 cricket franchise tournament will have a first-time champion on Tuesday from the final between the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who finished the round-robin first and second.

The final is at Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue with capacity for 132,000 people. It is sold out.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.