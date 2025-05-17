AP PHOTOS: Historic success for Crystal Palace in FA Cup upset

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace won the FA Cup and its first major trophy after surprising Manchester City 1-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Palace was appearing in only its third FA Cup final, and made a first-half goal by Eberechi Eze stand up. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson saved a penalty.

This photo gallery of Palace’s historic success has been curated by AP photo editors.

Crystal Palace players celebrate with the trophy after the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton

