AP PHOTOS: Fans watch as Paris Saint-Germain wins the Champions League for the first time
AP photographers capture fans watching the Champions League final won for the first time by Paris Saint-Germain in Munich on Saturday.
PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0, a record margin in the final in the tournament’s 69 years.
This gallery has been curated by AP photo editors.
