AP PHOTOS: Fans watch as Paris Saint-Germain wins the Champions League for the first time

AP photographers capture fans watching the Champions League final won for the first time by Paris Saint-Germain in Munich on Saturday.

PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0, a record margin in the final in the tournament’s 69 years.

This gallery has been curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Fans of PSG invade the pitch after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Probst

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.