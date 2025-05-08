AP PHOTOS: Europa League and Conference League semifinals

Heavyweights Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur breezed past Athletic Bilbao and FK Bodø/Glimt, respectively, to set up an all-English final in the Europa League. They’ll battle it out in Bilbao.

Meanwhile in the Conference League, Chelsea overpowered Sweden’s Djurgardens, while Real Betis left it to extra time to break Fiorentina hearts in Florence. Chelsea and Real Betis will face off in the final in Wrocław, Poland.

