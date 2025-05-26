AP PHOTOS: Driver arrested after car plows into celebrating Liverpool fans

Police in Liverpool say a driver has been arrested after a vehicle plowed into a crowd of people celebrating the city soccer team’s Premier League championship.

Merseyside Police said they were investigating reports that multiple pedestrians were hit Monday evening.

A car was stopped and a 53-year-old British man was arrested.

Liverpool fans had come out in the tens of thousands to celebrate the title.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.