AP PHOTOS: Deep breaths, stretches, tension for skiers before they race at the world championships
SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Stretching. Tension. Deep breaths. Focus.
These are what skiers deal with and try to do just before they enter the starting gate — along with last-second equipment adjustments.
Take a look at skiers in their final moments before racing during the Alpine skiing world championships.
___
AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.