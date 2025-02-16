AP PHOTOS: Deep breaths, stretches, tension for skiers before they race at the world championships

By The Associated Press
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin warms up ahead of a women's slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gabriele Facciotti]

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Stretching. Tension. Deep breaths. Focus.

These are what skiers deal with and try to do just before they enter the starting gate — along with last-second equipment adjustments.

Take a look at skiers in their final moments before racing during the Alpine skiing world championships.

___

