AP PHOTOS: Chelsea’s second-half surge secures Conference League final over Real Betis

By DÉNES ERDŐS, PETR DAVID JOSEK, CZAREK SOKOLOWSKI and DARKO VOJINOVIC The Associated Press
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates after scoring during the Europa League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek]

WROCLAW, Poland (AP) — Chelsea put four past Real Betis to win the Conference League final in Wroclaw, Poland. Betis got off to an early lead with a goal from Abde Ezzalzouli, but Chelsea proved too much to handle, notching four second-half goals, from Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo.

