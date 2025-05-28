AP PHOTOS: Chelsea’s second-half surge secures Conference League final over Real Betis
WROCLAW, Poland (AP) — Chelsea put four past Real Betis to win the Conference League final in Wroclaw, Poland. Betis got off to an early lead with a goal from Abde Ezzalzouli, but Chelsea proved too much to handle, notching four second-half goals, from Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
