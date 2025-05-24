AP PHOTOS: Blind Tennis Naqi’s Journey

London (AP) — Naqi Rizvi loves the “absolute freedom” he feels on the tennis court. Winning titles is fun, too.

The 34-year-old, blind tennis champion is on a mission to not only raise awareness but also elevate the sport into the Paralympics in the future. The London resident, fully blind from the age of 7 because of congenital glaucoma, only took up the sport a decade ago and is now the No. 1-ranked men’s player in the world for his category.

