AP PHOTOS: Athletes showcase tattoos of Olympic rings, lions and superheroes at World Indoors

NANJING, China (AP) — Tattoos depicting warriors, superheroes, lions and the Olympic rings were among the motivational motifs inked onto some of the athletes competing at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, over the weekend.

For Brazilian sprinter Matheus Lima, the Olympic rings stood out on his right shoulder under the image of a big cat with a full mane when he raced on Friday.

Some other Olympians have more subtle representations of the rings, like Canada’s two-time world indoor shot put champion Sarah Mitton, who has the interconnected blue, black, red, yellow and green logo on the back of her arm.

Athletes traveled from all over the world to compete at the three-day indoor championships, and the styles of body art varied as much as the individuals who jumped, ran or threw in the hope of winning medals in Nanjing.

