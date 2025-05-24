AP PHOTOS: Arsenal upsets defending champion Barcelona 1-0 to win Women’s Champions League

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Arsenal has upset defending champion Barcelona 1-0 to win the Women’s Champions League for a second time.

Stina Blackstenius scored in the 75th minute after being set up by fellow second-half substitute Beth Mead Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on Saturday.

