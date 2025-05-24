AP PHOTOS: Arsenal upsets defending champion Barcelona 1-0 to win Women’s Champions League

By ARMANDO FRANCA and JOSE BRETON and ANA BRIGADA The Associated Press
Arsenal players celebrate after winning the women's Champions League final soccer match between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton]

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Arsenal has upset defending champion Barcelona 1-0 to win the Women’s Champions League for a second time.

Stina Blackstenius scored in the 75th minute after being set up by fellow second-half substitute Beth Mead Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on Saturday.

