AP PHOTOS: A visual look at the opening week of the Alpine skiing world championships

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn broke down barriers simply by competing at age 40.

Marco Odermatt confirmed himself as the leader of his skiing generation with gold in super-G, and Swiss teammate Franjo von Allmen made a big breakthrough by winning the downhill.

American skier Breezy Johnson marked her return from a 14-month ban and won the women’s downhill.

The opening week of the Alping skiing world championships was full of memorable moments.

Here’s a collection of some of the top photos taken by Associated Press photographers during the championships so far.

