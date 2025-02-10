AP PHOTOS: A visual look at the opening week of the Alpine skiing world championships
SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn broke down barriers simply by competing at age 40.
Marco Odermatt confirmed himself as the leader of his skiing generation with gold in super-G, and Swiss teammate Franjo von Allmen made a big breakthrough by winning the downhill.
American skier Breezy Johnson marked her return from a 14-month ban and won the women’s downhill.
The opening week of the Alping skiing world championships was full of memorable moments.
Here’s a collection of some of the top photos taken by Associated Press photographers during the championships so far.
