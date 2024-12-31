AP men’s player of the week: Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler has massive game in win over Middle Tennessee

Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the week. The 5-foot-9 guard had 17 points, 15 assists and four rebounds in Tennessee’s 82-64 victory over Middle Tennessee. Zeigler’s assists were the fifth most in program history and the most since 1987. He also is the first Southeastern Conference player in 20 years to have a 15-point, 15-assist game in a nonconference regulation game. Tennessee remained atop the AP Top 25 for the fourth straight week following Zeigler’s performance. Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton was runner-up after scoring a career-high 33 points in a 103-83 victory over Indiana State.

