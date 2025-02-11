AP men’s player of the week: RJ Luis Jr. has big week as No. 9 St. John’s rises in poll

St. John’s forward RJ Luis Jr. is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the week after leading the Red Storm to two big wins last week. The 6-foot-7 junior had 17 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots in a 70-64 victory over No. 18 Marquette. He followed that up by scoring six of his 21 points in the final 2 minutes, 16 seconds, including the game-sealing basket in the final seconds, of St. John’s 68-62 victory over two-time reigning national champion UConn. Luis leads St. John’s in scoring with 17.6 points per game and averages 6.8 rebounds. The runner-up is Trey Kaufman-Renn of Purdue.

