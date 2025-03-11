AP men’s player of the week: No. 4 Florida’s Alex Condon has big double-doubles in a pair of wins

Alex Condon of fourth-ranked Florida is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the week. The sophomore forward from Australia had 27 points and 10 rebounds in a win over No. 5 Alabama and 17 points and 15 rebounds in only 23 minutes in a win over Mississippi last week. Markus Burton of Notre Dame is the runner-up after he scored 43 points to go with five assists, three steals and three rebounds in a quadruple-overtime win over California. JT Toppin of Texas Tech, Treysen Eaglesaff of North Dakota and Atin Wright of North Texas are honorable mentions.

