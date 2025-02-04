AP men’s player of the week: Nebraska’s Brice Williams sparks 2 wins against ranked foes

Nebraska senior guard Brice Williams is the Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the week. It comes after he had two big games in wins against ranked foes Illinois and Oregon in the Big Ten. He had 27 points in the win against the Illini, then 28 against the Ducks. Monmouth’s Madison Durr was runner-up after scoring 67 points in two wins last week, including making all 33 of his free throws. Auburn’s Johni Broome and Duke’s Cooper Flagg earned honorable-mention status. Both of them have claimed the honor multiple times this year.

