AP men’s player of the week: Mark Sears has back-to-back 30-point games for No. 6 Crimson Tide

Mark Sears of sixth-ranked Alabama is The Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the week. The senior guard from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, became only the second player in the last 20 years with back-to-back 30-point games last week. Sears had a career-high 35 points in a loss at No. 14 Missouri, then had 30 in a win over No. 1 Kentucky. Chaz Lanier of No. 5 Tennessee is the runner-up after hitting eight 3s and scoring 30 points in a win over then-No. 7 Texas A&M. Johni Broome of No. 1 Auburn, Cooper Flagg of second-ranked Duke and Barry Dunning Jr. of South Alabama were honorable mentions.

