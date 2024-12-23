AP men’s player of the week: Johni Broome remains dominant for No. 2 Auburn in Purdue romp

Johni Broome of No. 2 Auburn is again The Associated Press national player of the week for men’s college basketball. This marks the second straight week and third time in four weeks that the 6-foot-10 fifth-year senior has been the choice. Broome had 23 points and 11 rebounds in a lopsided win against then-No. 16 Purdue. That came in his return from a shoulder injury. Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears was runner-up after scoring 30 points and having the go-ahead 4-point play late against Michigan. Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton, Florida’s Will Richard and Texas’ Jordan Pope received honorable mention honors.

