AP men’s player of the week: Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner dominates in pair of wins

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the week. The 7-foot-1 senior averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocked shots in a pair of wins last week. Kalkbrenner opened the week with 20 points, 10 rebounds, six blocked shots and three assists in an 84-64 win over Providence. He made 8 of 12 shots from the floor and was 2 for 4 from 3. Kalkbrenner backed that up with 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots in a 68-63 win over UConn that ended the two-time reigning national champions’ 28-game home winning streak.

