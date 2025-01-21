AP men’s player of the week: Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner dominates in pair of wins

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) shoots over UConn center Samson Johnson (35) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessica Hill]

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the week. The 7-foot-1 senior averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocked shots in a pair of wins last week. Kalkbrenner opened the week with 20 points, 10 rebounds, six blocked shots and three assists in an 84-64 win over Providence. He made 8 of 12 shots from the floor and was 2 for 4 from 3. Kalkbrenner backed that up with 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots in a 68-63 win over UConn that ended the two-time reigning national champions’ 28-game home winning streak.

