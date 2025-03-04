AP men’s player of the week: Auburn’s Miles Kelly hit 12 3s in a pair of wins

Auburn’s Miles Kelly is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the week. The 6-foot-6 senior lit it up from 3 in a pair of wins by the top-ranked Tigers last week. Kelly hit nine 3s and scored 30 points in a 94-78 win over No. 19 Kentucky, then hit three more 3s and had 13 points in a blowout win over Mississippi. He shot 12 of 19 from 3 in the two games and was 14 of 24 overall from the floor. Kelly is Auburn’s third-leading scorer at 11.5 points per game and is shooting 41% from 3. The Tigers have been No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for eight straight weeks.

