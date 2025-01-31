AP Interview: Trailblazing referee Frappart wants to help more women take the whistle

PARIS (AP) — After a decade of making history French soccer referee Stéphanie Frappart is using her experience to help more women take up the profession. She was the first woman to referee a men’s Ligue 1 game in France and the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup game. Frappart is working with France’s national postal service on a committee promoting female referees called “Women and Refereeing.” The ambition is to increase female match officials in all sports. In an interview with The Associated Press Frappart says “you have to increase the numbers of women playing football, which in turn increases the number of referees.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.