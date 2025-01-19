Any College Football Playoff tweaks for 2025 won’t be hashed out until later this year

ATLANTA (AP) — Any adjustments to the College Football Playoff for next season, including a potential tweak in the way the teams are seeded, would have to take place later this year, probably in the spring. Conference commissioners and school presidents who operate the playoff met on the eve of the Ohio State-Notre Dame title game to discuss issues related to this season’s kickoff of the 12-team playoff, and how to transition to the next TV contract, which begins in 2026. What didn’t come up was the 2025 season, where any tweaks would take unanimous approval from the commissioners.

