Antony providing spark to Betis before Madrid visits with its depleted midfield

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid has thin midfield and must face a revitalized Antony when it visits Real Betis on Saturday. Antony has scored three goals and made two assists in six games across all competitions since he joined Betis on loan from Manchester United last month. Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is suspended, Dani Ceballos is injured, and Federico Valverde won’t play because of a knock. Madrid is level on points with leader Barcelona at the top of the table with Atletico Madrid just one point behind. Atletico has a home game on Saturday against fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao. Barcelona hosts Sociedad on Sunday.

