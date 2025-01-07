HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Antonio Pierce remains the Las Vegas Raiders’ coach. For now, anyway. Pierce spoke at a news conference wrapping up his team’s 4-13 season on Monday and said he hasn’t “been told anything different” about his job status. But he acknowledge he still needs to sit down with owner Mark Davis and general manager Tom Telesco. Minority owner Tom Brady also figures to have a say. Pierce was dealt a lousy hand this season because of injuries and an unsettled quarterback situation. Aidan O’Connell emerged as the best QB on the Raiders’ roster, but it’s not clear if he can lead the team to the playoffs.

