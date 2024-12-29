Antonio Conte has Napoli back atop Serie A to end 2024 after miserable title defense last season

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Venezia at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy Sunday Dec. 29, 2024. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo]

ROME (AP) — Substitute Giacomo Raspadori scored a late goal and Napoli beat relegation-threatened Venezia 1-0 on Sunday in its final match of the year. Napoli trails Serie A leader Atalanta only on goal difference but both teams are one point ahead of defending champion Inter Milan. Atalanta drew 1-1 at Lazio on Saturday and Inter won 3-0 at Cagliari. Juventus hosts Fiorentina and AC Milan plays Roma later. Torino came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Udinese.

