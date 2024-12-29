Antonio Conte has Napoli back atop Serie A to end 2024 after miserable title defense last season

ROME (AP) — Substitute Giacomo Raspadori scored a late goal and Napoli beat relegation-threatened Venezia 1-0 on Sunday in its final match of the year. Napoli trails Serie A leader Atalanta only on goal difference but both teams are one point ahead of defending champion Inter Milan. Atalanta drew 1-1 at Lazio on Saturday and Inter won 3-0 at Cagliari. Juventus hosts Fiorentina and AC Milan plays Roma later. Torino came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Udinese.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.