Antonee Robinson, Auston Trusty and Johnny Cardoso will miss US matches in CONCACAF Nations League

CHICAGO (AP) — Defenders Antonee Robinson and Auston Trusty and midfielder Johnny Cardoso will miss the United States’ CONCACAF Nations League final four matches and were replaced on the roster by midfielders Jack McGlynn, Maximilian Arfsten and Brian Gutiérrez. The U.S. Soccer Federation did not detail any injuries. Cardoso left Real Betis’ March 9 Spanish league match against Las Palmas after 79 minutes and was seen training Wednesday with his left thigh wrapped, according to Spanish media reports. The three-time defending champion U.S. plays Panama on Thursday at Inglewood, California, then faces Mexico or Canada on Sunday in the title game or third-place match.

