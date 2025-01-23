Anthony Santander’s deal with the Blue Jays includes up to $61.75 million in deferred payments

TORONTO (AP) — Outfielder Anthony Santander’s $92.5 million, five-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays includes up to $61.75 million in deferred payments. Santander has the right to opt out of the contract following the 2027 season to become a free agent again, but if he opts out, Toronto can void the decision by guaranteeing an additional $17.5 million that would increase the deal to $110 million over six seasons. If Santander cuts short the deal after three years, he will have earned $60 million. Santander set career highs with 44 homers, 102 RBIs and 91 runs scored in 155 games for Baltimore last year.

