Anthony Richardson, Josh Hines-Allen both inactive as the Colts and Jaguars close out their seasons

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen are both inactive for their team’s season finales. Richardson is missing his second straight game with back spasms. He did not practice all week. Backup Joe Flacco, age 39, will make his sixth and possibly final start with the Colts. Hines-Allen won’t suit up because of a personal matter. He needs 2½ sacks to break the Jaguars career record for sacks. Tony Brackens holds the record at 55.

