Anthony Davis shines for Mavs before injury as fans continue to vent over Luka Doncic trade

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Davis has made a strong early impression on fans of the Mavericks in his Dallas debut while fans continue to vent over the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Fans who protested outside the arena before a 116-105 victory over Houston got fuel for their fire when Davis didn’t finish the game because of injury to his groin and quadriceps area. One of the many criticisms directed at general manager Nico Harrison was trading a 25-year-old superstar in his prime for a 31-year-old with an extensive injury history. Davis says the injury isn’t a concern.

