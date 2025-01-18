Anthony Davis late scratch from Lakers’ lineup due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers center Anthony Davis missed only his third game this season after being a late scratch from the lineup before the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Davis was downgraded to out 40 minutes before tipoff due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The Lakers are 1-1 this season when Davis is unable to go. He missed the Nov. 6 game at Memphis due to a bruised left heel. A sprained left ankle kept him out Jan. 2 at Minnesota.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.