Anthony Davis is out at least through All-Star break after injuring groin in Mavs debut

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Davis is out at least through the All-Star break after sustaining a groin injury in his debut with the Dallas Mavericks following the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis was replaced for this weekend’s All-Star festivities by new teammate Kyrie Irving. Multiple media outlets cited anonymous sources in reporting that Davis could miss several weeks with a left adductor strain. Any extended time without Davis will only intensify the criticism directed at Dallas general manager Nico Harrison over the controversial trade.

