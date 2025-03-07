Anthony Davis is improving daily, but Dallas Mavericks still not saying when he might play again

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks say Anthony Davis is improving daily but the team gave no indication of when the forward they got in their trade of Luka Doncic might be ready to play again. The Mavericks said in a medical update Friday that Davis had a recent re-evaluation of his left adductor strain and has been cleared for more dynamic on-court movements. Davis has played only one game for Dallas since the 10-time All-Star was acquired in that seismic trade on Feb. 2 that sent five-time All-Star Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

