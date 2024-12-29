Antetokounmpo still out, Lillard set to return for Bucks against Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — NBA scoring leader Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss a fourth straight game, but the Milwaukee Bucks expect to have star guard Damian Lillard back in the lineup against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo traveled with the Bucks to Chicago, but the team sent the two-time MVP back to Milwaukee, coach Doc Rivers said before the game. He’s dealing with an non-Covid illness after missing two games with back spasms.

“Not good enough to play,” Rivers said. “So he just had to pay extra tolls, basically.”

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.7 points per game.

Lillard, averaging 25.7 points, missed two games with a respiratory illness after sitting out two games with a right calf strain. Rivers said there was no restriction on Lillard, an eight-time All-Star like Antetokounmpo, but he would watch the 34-year-old closely.

“I don’t know what this thing is going around,” Rivers said. “But a lot of people have had it, and everyone has a different take on it.”

The Bulls, losers of three straight, will again be without guard Ayo Dosunmuwho has a strained right calf and will be reevaluated in 10 days. Dosunmu got hurt during Monday night’s 112-91 loss the Bucks.

Guards Josh Giddey (right ankle) and Lonzo Ball (illness) and forward Matas Buzelis (illness) will return on Saturday, coach Billy Donovan said. Forward Jalen Smith (left ankle) is out.

